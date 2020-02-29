UrduPoint.com
Esper, Stoltenberg Visit Afghanistan To Meet Ghani On Saturday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The visit was confirmed by the Afghan presidential palace.

The meeting is happening at the same time as US-Taliban talks in Qatar, which are expected to result in a peace agreement on Saturday. These events will follow a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan that was coordinated earlier in February as a pre-condition for the anticipated peace deal.

Esper, Stoltenberg and Ghani are expected to announce a joint declaration.

