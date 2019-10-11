UrduPoint.com
Esper Strongly Encouraged Turkish Defense Chief To Discontinue Actions In Syria - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar urged Turkey to stop its military operation in northern Syria to provide a chance to deescalate the situation and also not put US personnel in harm's way, Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Friday

"As part of the call, Secretary Esper strongly encouraged Turkey to discontinue actions in northeastern Syria in order to increase the possibility that the United States, Turkey and our partners could find a common way to deescalate the situation before it becomes irreparable," Hoffman said in a statement.

Esper also expressed his concern during the call on Thursday that Turkey's actions in northeastern Syria could harm US personnel.

