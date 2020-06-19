Esper, Thai PM Discuss Expanding Bilateral Defense Cooperation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed advancing US bilateral defense cooperation with Thailand in a phone conversation with Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Department of Defense said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Esper and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed bilateral defense efforts to implement the US-Thailand Joint Vision Statement 2020," the readout said. "They agreed to focus implementation on military force modernization, professional military education enhancement, and promoting interoperability between the US and Thai militaries.

"

Esper thanked the prime minister and his government for their leadership in responding to COVID-19 and offered continued assistance from the United States, the readout continued.

The two leaders also agreed that their two countries would remain "shoulder-to-shoulder" and would look for ways to continue building their defense relationship and strong partnership in the coming year, the readout said.