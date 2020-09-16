UrduPoint.com
Esper To Discuss With Industry Partners In California Near-Peer Competition - Pentagon

Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday will begin a three-day trip to California to visit local defense industry partners and military platforms critical to maintaining naval power in the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of Defense said in a press release

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper embarks Wednesday, September 16, on a three-day trip to the West Coast," the release said.

During the trip, the Defense Secretary will give remarks at the RAND Corporation think tank.

Esper will also meet with key defense industry partners based on the West Coast to discuss the efforts to prepare for future near-peer competition as well as the impacts of the novel coronavirus on their workforce, the release said.

The defense secretary will also visit the platforms vital to maintaining US naval power across the Indo-Pacific, such as the supercarrier Carl Vinson, the release added.

Esper will meet with California Nation Guard service members who are helping battle wildfires in the state, according to the release.

