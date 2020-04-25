Esper to Review Reinstatement Recommendation of Ousted Aircraft Carrier Captain - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will thoroughly review the recommendation he received from US Navy officials to reinstate the former commanding officer of the US Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"This afternoon, Secretary Esper received a verbal update from the acting Secretary of the Navy and the Chief of Naval Operations on the Navy's preliminary inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt," Hoffman said on Friday. "After the Secretary receives a written copy of the completed inquiry, he intends to thoroughly review the report and will meet again with Navy leadership to discuss next steps. He remains focused on and committed to restoring the full health of the crew and getting the ship at sea again soon."