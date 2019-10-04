Esper, Turkish Counterpart Commit to Coordinated Military Operations in Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a telephone call agreed to remain fully committed to coordinated military operations between both countries in Syria, Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a phone call October 3," Hoffman said on Thursday. "Secretary Esper and Minister Akar acknowledged the progress made on the implementation of a security mechanism in northeast Syria and affirmed the mechanism as the way to secure the border in a sustainable manner, ensure the Global Coalition can prevent an ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia] resurgence.

"

Hoffman emphasized that the two officials said they remain fully committed to the close coordination of military operations.

Hoffman also said Esper and Akar discussed the situation in northeast Syria, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters given that Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish units as part of the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.