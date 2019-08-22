UrduPoint.com
Esper, Turkish Counterpart Talk Implementation Of Safe Zone In Northeast Syria - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar during a phone call discussed plans to implement the joint safe zone in northeast Syria, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Esper and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a phone call August 21, 2019, where they discussed security in northeast Syria," Hoffman said on Wednesday. "[They] praised the work the military-to-military delegations accomplished thus far and welcomed the implementation of a security mechanism in northeast Syria."

Hoffman said that the United States and Turkey will implement the plan in a coordinated manner at all times.

Esper and Akar agreed that this safe zone is a viable way to secure the border in a sustainable manner and to limit any uncoordinated military operations that may undermine shared interests, he added.

Earlier in August, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to national security.

Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

