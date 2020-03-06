UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper, UK Defense Chief Discuss Russia, China, Nuclear Modernization - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday met with his British counterpart Ben Wallace and discussed a number of mutual security concerns related to Russia and China as well as efforts to modernize the United States' and United Kingdoms' nuclear capabilities, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper met UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace today at the Pentagon to reaffirm the strategic defense relationship between our two nations. The leaders discussed mutual security concerns, including Russia, China and the security situation in the middle East, Africa and Afghanistan," the statement said.

Farah also said the two defense chiefs discussed the United States' and United Kingdom's "parallel nuclear defense capability modernization programs."

The Defense Department has declared the comprehensive modernization of the US nuclear enterprise to be its top priority for the next fiscal year.

In addition, Farah said Esper and Wallace agreed to work together to reduce the presence of high-risk vendors in telecom infrastructure.

The United States has repeatedly tried to persuade its allies not to utilize China's 5G equipment and technologies, arguing that doing so would jeopardize security and intelligence sharing.

