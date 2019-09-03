UrduPoint.com
Esper Will Travel To Europe Wednesday To Discuss 'Defense Matters' With Allies - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:33 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will travel to Europe this week to meet with allies in the region to discuss defense and security matters, the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will travel to Europe this week to meet with allies in the region to discuss defense and security matters, the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T.

Esper embarks Wednesday, Sept. 4, to visit Stuttgart, London and Paris to meet with US and ally leaders," the statement said. "Throughout his trip, Secretary Esper will meet with key leaders to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral and multilateral meetings with senior officials."

