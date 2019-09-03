UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Will Travel To Europe Wednesday To Discuss Defense Matters With Allies - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:17 PM

Esper Will Travel to Europe Wednesday to Discuss Defense Matters With Allies - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will travel to Europe this week to meet with allies in the region to discuss defense and security matters, the Defense Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will travel to Europe this week to meet with allies in the region to discuss defense and security matters, the Defense Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper embarks Wednesday, Sept. 4, to visit Stuttgart, London and Paris to meet with US and ally leaders," the statement said. "Throughout his trip, Secretary Esper will meet with key leaders to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral and multilateral meetings with senior officials."

During the trip to the German city of Stuttgart, Esper will meet with combatant commanders of US Africa Command and US European Command, the statement said.

The defense chief will discuss building partnership opportunities that support the US National Defense Strategy objectives, it added.

Last week, Esper said he was going to meet with NATO allies during his trip to Europe to discuss the United States' posture in the region and Russian deterrence.

Esper's visit comes on the heels of the United States' withdrawal from the INF Treaty. Washington withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 having formally suspended its obligations under the accord six months earlier. Russia suspended its own participation in the INF Treaty in July. These developments came after both countries had repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Russia Europe Washington German Visit London Paris Stuttgart United States July August From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Plans to Visit US on September 21-26 to Pa ..

4 minutes ago

UN Receives Letter by El Salvador Requesting to As ..

4 minutes ago

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

36 minutes ago

India Wants to Reschedule Border Talks With China ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Senators Discuss S ..

4 minutes ago

Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs standing committee on Fi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.