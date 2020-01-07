UrduPoint.com
Esper's Chief Of Staff Eric Chewning To Resign End Of January - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Esper's Chief of Staff Eric Chewning to Resign End of January - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's Chief of Staff Eric Chewning will resign from his position at the end of January to pursue a job in the private sector, Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Monday.

"Eric Chewning, Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, will be leaving the department at the end of January to return to the private sector," Farah said in the release.

Chewning became the Chief of Staff to the Defense Secretary in January 2019.

Chewning will be replaced by Jen Stewart, who currently serves as the minority staff director for the House Armed Services Committee, Farah said.

Stewart has previously served as a senior adviser to former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, and as the national security adviser to former Speakers of the House Paul Ryan and John Boehner, Farah said.

