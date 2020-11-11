(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Pentagon announced more resignations a day after President Donald Trump's firing of US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Today, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James Anderson, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Mr.

Joseph Kernan and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, Jen Stewart submitted letters of resignation," the release said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Anderson decided to step down because of disagreements with the White House.

These resignations come a day after Trump announced he terminated Esper from his defense chief post.