Esports opens new horizons for China-ASEAN sports cooperation

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) With the internationalization of the esports industry and the rapid development of the esports business ecosystem, China-ASEAN esports cooperation and development may be on the verge of new opportunities.

During the recent China-ASEAN Electronic Sports Industry Week, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), expressed his hope that the event would elevate the level of esports in South China's Guangxi and Southeast Asia, unite athletes, enthusiasts, and professionals in the esports sector, and foster friendly exchanges between China and ASEAN.

Esports has risen in popularity globally, becoming one of the most sought-after sports among young people. "Esports are gradually being recognized as an official sport, breaking down barriers between esports and traditional sports, and moving towards integrated development," said Sui Hang, Chief Operating Officer of NIP Group.

Industry experts note that after years of growth, China's esports industry has developed a complete industrial chain and mature business model, making it a key driver in the global esports industry. Mario Ho, Chairman and CEO of NIP Group and President of the Macao Esports Association, highlighted that under the leadership of the Belt and Road Initiative, it has become a trend for Chinese esports enterprises to expand internationally and collaborate with ASEAN countries.

The influence of esports tournaments organized by Chinese companies has been expanding in Southeast Asia and other regions over recent years.

Events like Tencent's "Arena of Valor International Championship 2023," NetEase's "KNIVES OUT PRO LEAGUE," Moonton Games' "M5 World Championship," and XD Inc's "Sausage Party Overseas Exchange Tournament 2023" have gained significant traction and popularity in countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

Cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in the esports field has the potential to generate more job opportunities and boost the regional digital economy. Zhang Lei, Chief Experience Officer of NIP Group, remarked that esports is not only a vibrant form of entertainment but also an emerging industry filled with opportunities. "Whether in terms of user base, growth rate, or capital investment, esports has demonstrated significant business potential."

Despite the rapid growth of esports as an emerging industry, challenges remain, such as inconsistent standards across countries, limited game adaptability, and insufficient infrastructure development.

Qin Jian, head of operations at the Esports Culture Center in the China-ASEAN Digital Economy Industrial Park, believes that China's mature esports industry chain can assist ASEAN countries in overcoming these challenges. "For example, formulating industry norms and standards, cultivating professional talents, increasing infrastructure investment, and strengthening inter-regional policy coordination and cooperation," Qin explained.