Essebsi: veteran politician who ushered in Tunisian democracy

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Veteran politician Beji Caid Essebsi, who brushed aside concerns about his age when he was elected in his late 80s, helped shepherd his country to its first free nationwide ballot in the wake of the Arab Spring. He died Thursday aged 92.

"I have the age that I have," he once told AFP, describing youth as "a state of mind".

Tunisia's first leader to be democratically elected in nationwide polls, Essebsi passed away just months before his term ended, having already said he would not stand again in elections due in November.

Shrewd and wily, he was a long-time player on Tunisia's political scene, serving under Habib Bourguiba, the father of Tunisian independence, as well as also under dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

After Ben Ali was deposed in 2011, Essebsi came to the fore as a supporter of the revolution and was elected in 2014, at the ripe age of 88, to steer the North African country.

His detractors had accused him of seeking to restore the regime of Ben Ali, who clung to power for 23 years before fleeing, combining authoritarian rule with a degree of prosperity and stability for his people.

But Essebsi stood his ground, saying former Ben Ali regime figures had the "right" to play a role in governing Tunisia alongside all political factions.

"We want a 21st century state, a progressive state," Essebsi.

The son of an anti-Islamist lawyer born to a middle-class Tunisian family in 1926, Essebsi was to become the world's oldest serving head of state after Britain's Elizabeth II.