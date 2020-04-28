Essential oil diffusers may cause pollution in home says watchdog

Essential oil diffusers could be a source of pollution in the home, the French food and environmental safety agency warned Tuesday

ANSES said the popular gadgets, which are supposed to purify and freshen air, could have some unpleasant side effects.

It said that 1,400 cases of people being affected by the products were reported to anti-poison centres in France between 2011 and 2019.

Most cases were linked to accidents, like children ingesting oils.

However, undesirable effects were also reported from "normal use, with eyes, throat and the nose being irritated and also effects on breathing.

" These irritations may be linked to phenols and ketones in the oils, which were "unsuitable" for use in air freshening sprays and diffusers, ANSES said.

However, the report said that most of the symptoms were "not serious and rapidly decreased when people were no longer exposed" to the chemicals.

And ANSES also poured water on claims that essential oils can help guard against thecoronavirus, saying they offered no protection.