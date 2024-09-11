'Essential Services' Still Sparse In Libya's Flood-ravaged Derna
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Derna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) One year after a wall of water swept through eastern Libya's coastal city of Derna, killing thousands and causing devastation, reconstruction is under way but essential services are lacking, NGOs say.
On September 10, 2023, extreme rainfall from hurricane-strength Storm Daniel caused two dams to burst inland from Derna, which lies some 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.
The flooding killed nearly 4,000 people, left thousands missing and displaced more than 40,000 others, according to the United Nations.
Near a now dry valley where people and rubble were swept away a year ago by the rushing floodwaters, cranes and trailers are busy.
Once home to around 120,000 inhabitants, Derna has become a vast construction site in which homes, schools, roads and bridges are all being rebuilt.
The whitewashed facades of the city's buildings had long contrasted with the blue of the Mediterranean. Today Derna is bleak with cinder blocks and the grey concrete of unfinished buildings.
"We expected things to go better," said Mohamed Azouz. "Work is moving slowly in our street, one of the worst-hit areas.
"We stayed on the street for a month, a month and a half" after the disaster, he added.
Recent Stories
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
More Stories From World
-
Jordanians vote in election overshadowed by Gaza war36 seconds ago
-
SpaceX launches all-civilian crew for first private spacewalk40 seconds ago
-
King's Pacific tour will showcase 'best of Australia and Samoa': palace45 seconds ago
-
Dam overflow sparks new crisis in insurgency-hit Nigerian city50 seconds ago
-
Nicaragua strips nationality of 135 exiled political prisoners55 seconds ago
-
US Fed vice chair tones down proposals for fresh banking regulations11 minutes ago
-
Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea21 minutes ago
-
'Scared': desperate Vietnamese flee flood-hit homes31 minutes ago
-
Four Italian, Korean climbers found dead on Mont Blanc31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's 10 men fight back to beat China in World Cup qualifying41 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly wraps up its 78th session with calls for unity and resolve2 hours ago
-
UN chief slams deadly Israeli airstrike on ‘safe zone’ in besieged Gaza2 hours ago