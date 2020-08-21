UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishing Proper Russia-Belarus Border May Cost About $1Bln, Take 3-5 Years - Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Establishing Proper Russia-Belarus Border May Cost About $1Bln, Take 3-5 Years - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) It may take from three to five years to establish the proper Russian-Belarusian border, which would cost around $1 billion, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday in an interview with the ONT tv channel.

"Technically, this [establishing the proper Russian-Belarusian border] is not a problem. About 2-2.5 or 3 million rubles [$1 billion] and about 3-5 years are necessary to fully establish the border," Golovchenko said when asked about the Belarusian opposition's alleged proposals to restore border controls with Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia May Border TV From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

26 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

55 minutes ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

26 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

28 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

28 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.