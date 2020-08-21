Establishing Proper Russia-Belarus Border May Cost About $1Bln, Take 3-5 Years - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) It may take from three to five years to establish the proper Russian-Belarusian border, which would cost around $1 billion, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday in an interview with the ONT tv channel.

"Technically, this [establishing the proper Russian-Belarusian border] is not a problem. About 2-2.5 or 3 million rubles [$1 billion] and about 3-5 years are necessary to fully establish the border," Golovchenko said when asked about the Belarusian opposition's alleged proposals to restore border controls with Russia.