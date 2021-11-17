Establishment of Direct EU-Minsk Communication Important - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the establishment of direct communication between Belarus and the European Union over the migration crisis is important, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Actually, an exchange of views took place on possible ways of solving.

And it is very important that direct contact is established between the representatives of the EU and the leadership of Belarus. This is very important, in fact, the contacts were dedicated to this," Peskov told reporters.