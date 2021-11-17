UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of Direct EU-Minsk Communication Important - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Establishment of Direct EU-Minsk Communication Important - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the establishment of direct communication between Belarus and the European Union over the migration crisis is important, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Actually, an exchange of views took place on possible ways of solving.

And it is very important that direct contact is established between the representatives of the EU and the leadership of Belarus. This is very important, in fact, the contacts were dedicated to this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Exchange European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday n ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

4 minutes ago
 Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

28 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

28 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

28 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.