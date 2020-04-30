UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Monument To Collaborationist Vlasov Army Started In Prague

Thu 30th April 2020

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The establishment of a monument to members of the Russian Liberation Army (ROA), or Vlasov army, a collaborationist formation that fought for Nazi Germany during World War II, has begun in the Reporyje municipal district of Prague.

ROA members, also referred to as Vlasovtsy, were mostly Russians and fought under the leadership of Andrey Vlasov, a Red Army general who agreed to collaborate with the Nazi regime after he was captured on the Eastern Front. After the war ended, Vlasov was declared a traitor and executed.

"The plaque is ready. It will cost taxpayers 153,000 korunas [$6,100], which will be allocated from the district budget. I also got a lot of other things, such as a video surveillance system that is already installed at our main square," Pavel Novotny, the head of Reporyje, said on Thursday, adding that the commemorative plaque would be complemented with a work by an artist who wishes to remain anonymous.

In November, Novotny, a former tabloid journalist, said he intended to establish a monument to ROA members, as, according to him, they had liberated Reporyje in May 1945. After a long discussion, this idea was supported by a majority in the local government.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, has noted that, per the Nuremberg Charter, Vlasov's offenses qualify as participation in war crimes committed by the Nazis and crimes against humanity that do not have a statute of limitations.

