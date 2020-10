Establishment of Turkish Military Base in Azerbaijan Never Been Discussed - Aliyev

The establishment of a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan has never been discussed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The establishment of a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan has never been discussed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Friday.

"The establishment of a[Turkish] base in Azerbaijan has never been a topic for discussions," the president said in an interview with the Turkish A Haber broadcaster.