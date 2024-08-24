Estevao Gets First Brazil Call-up At 17
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chelsea-bound teenager Estevao Willian received his first Brazil call-up on Friday as the 17-year-old was named in the squad for next month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.
Estevao is set to join Chelsea next season from Palmeiras once he turns 18 and is rated as one of the most exciting attacking talents in South America.
His inclusion in the Brazil squad follows that of Endrick, who made his international debut aged 17 against Colombia last November, going on to score his first goal against England in a 1-0 win in March.
Endrick completed a move to European champions Real Madrid last month on a six-year deal after also beginning his career at Palmeiras.
Brazil coach Dorival Junior has left out Barcelona winger Raphinha and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, but he can count on Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Neymar remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered last October.
The five-time world champions are languishing in the sixth and final qualifying spot in the 10-team competition, having won only two of their opening six matches.
Brazil are due to host Ecuador in Curitiba on September 6 before travelling to Asuncion, where they will play Paraguay four days later.
The Selecao have lost their last three qualifiers and were knocked out by Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals of this year's Copa America held in the United States.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Al-Nassr/KSA), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (FC Porto/POR), Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)
Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Gerson (Flamengo), Joao Gomes (Wolves/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)
Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid/ESP), Estevao (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Savinho (Manchester City/ENG), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP)
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day1 minute ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking1 minute ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'1 minute ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics41 minutes ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix41 minutes ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test41 minutes ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls51 minutes ago
-
Norris, Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices51 minutes ago
-
UN confirms first polio case in war-shattered Gaza1 hour ago
-
UN human rights body urges UK to curb hate speech1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records4 hours ago