Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 17

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chelsea-bound teenager Estevao Willian received his first Brazil call-up on Friday as the 17-year-old was named in the squad for next month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Estevao is set to join Chelsea next season from Palmeiras once he turns 18 and is rated as one of the most exciting attacking talents in South America.

His inclusion in the Brazil squad follows that of Endrick, who made his international debut aged 17 against Colombia last November, going on to score his first goal against England in a 1-0 win in March.

Endrick completed a move to European champions Real Madrid last month on a six-year deal after also beginning his career at Palmeiras.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has left out Barcelona winger Raphinha and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, but he can count on Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Neymar remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered last October.

The five-time world champions are languishing in the sixth and final qualifying spot in the 10-team competition, having won only two of their opening six matches.

Brazil are due to host Ecuador in Curitiba on September 6 before travelling to Asuncion, where they will play Paraguay four days later.

The Selecao have lost their last three qualifiers and were knocked out by Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals of this year's Copa America held in the United States.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Al-Nassr/KSA), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (FC Porto/POR), Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Gerson (Flamengo), Joao Gomes (Wolves/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid/ESP), Estevao (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Savinho (Manchester City/ENG), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP)