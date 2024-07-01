Estidamah Center hosts Forum on Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) is hosting the Forum for Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization on July 7th and 8th at its headquarters in Riyadh.

This event underscores Estidamah's dedication to adopting and promoting innovative agricultural technologies.

The forum will feature an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge irrigation and fertilization technologies from local and international companies. Additionally, specialized workshops and discussion sessions will delve into the latest advancements in irrigation and fertilization systems, both at a local and global level.

The forum supports Estidamah's mission of transferring knowledge, developing, and spreading modern irrigation and fertilization techniques.