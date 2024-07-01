Open Menu

Estidamah Center Hosts Forum On Advanced Agricultural Technologies In Irrigation And Fertilization

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Estidamah Center hosts Forum on Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) is hosting the Forum for Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization on July 7th and 8th at its headquarters in Riyadh.

This event underscores Estidamah's dedication to adopting and promoting innovative agricultural technologies.

The forum will feature an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge irrigation and fertilization technologies from local and international companies. Additionally, specialized workshops and discussion sessions will delve into the latest advancements in irrigation and fertilization systems, both at a local and global level.

The forum supports Estidamah's mission of transferring knowledge, developing, and spreading modern irrigation and fertilization techniques.

Related Topics

Agriculture Riyadh July Event From

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

2 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

4 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From World