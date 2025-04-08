Estidamah Launches Program To Enhance Azolla Cultivation Efficiency For Farmers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) has launched a technology and agricultural practices transfer program in Al-Kharj Governorate, as part of the promising crops project, to promote Azolla cultivation as a supplementary protein source for poultry and livestock feed.
The program aims to equip farmers with modern agricultural techniques through hands-on training covering stages such as pond construction, fertilization, and harvesting. It also includes educational brochures on crop care and effective usage.
This program highlights Estidamah’s vital role in knowledge transfer and leveraging research and development outcomes to support farmers and build their technical capabilities.
It aligns with the goals of the agricultural sector and contributes to enhancing local production efficiency through the adoption of sustainable technologies and practices.
