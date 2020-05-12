UrduPoint.com
Estimated 10% Of Londoners Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Some 4% In Rest Of UK - Top Expert

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Estimated 10% of Londoners Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Some 4% in Rest of UK - Top Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) An estimated 10 percent of the population of London have COVID-19 antibodies, and around 4 percent have them in rest of the country, the United Kingdom's government chief scientific adviser said on Monday.

"There, it looks like, in London, it might be from that time, maybe 10 percent of people positive for antibody, suggesting that's the sort of range of infection, and across the country, different levels in different places, but on average somewhere around four percent," Patrick Vallance said.

