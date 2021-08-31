UrduPoint.com

Estimated 1,250 Canadian Citizens, Residents Stranded In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Estimated 1,250 Canadian Citizens, Residents Stranded in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Some 1,250 Canadian and permanent residents remain stranded in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the US-led foreign mission withdrawal from the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Some 1,250 Canadian and permanent residents remain stranded in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the US-led foreign mission withdrawal from the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Tuesday.

"We estimate at the moment there are roughly 1,250 either Canadian citizens, permanent residents or family members that are in Afghanistan," Garneau said during a press briefing.

Ottawa is asking those who were unable to leave Afghanistan to shelter in place and is urging the Taliban (designated as a terror group and outlawed in Russia) to ensure safe passage to those wishing to leave with the last foreign troops who left the country earlier in the day.

Garneau said Canada is also boosting its diplomatic operations in countries adjacent to Afghanistan to serve those fleeing via third countries.

The Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fears of reprisals from the militants.

Ottawa has vowed to relocated some 20,000 Afghan nationals to Canada, who are most at risk of Taliban reprisals.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Canada August Family From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

38 minutes ago
 Nasir clinch PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash C'ship titl ..

Nasir clinch PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash C'ship title

3 minutes ago
 Depleted European UGS Facilities to Support Gas De ..

Depleted European UGS Facilities to Support Gas Demand in H2 2021, 2022 - Gazpro ..

3 minutes ago
 Food self-sufficiency govt's top priority: Prime M ..

Food self-sufficiency govt's top priority: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 PAF releases documentary paying tribute to martyrs ..

PAF releases documentary paying tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

3 minutes ago
 Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate ..

Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate change impacts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.