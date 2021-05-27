UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estimated 52% Of US Workers Support Right To Discuss Politics At Work - Consultancy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Estimated 52% of US Workers Support Right to Discuss Politics at Work - Consultancy

More than half of US workers believe that they should be allowed to talk about politics at work, Morning Consult said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) More than half of US workers believe that they should be allowed to talk about politics at work, Morning Consult said on Thursday.

The survey comes after the decision by the US software producing company Basecamp to ban staff from discussing sociopolitics in the workplace, which triggered a round of resignations and provoked a mixed reaction outside the company. The sociopolitical discussion is a delicate one for businesses. According to the poll conducted among 1,000 American adults by the consultancy, over 52% of working Americans believe employees should freely express political opinions in the workplace. At the same time, 75% of workers hold that political discussions do not belong in the workplace.

Based on party affiliations, 64% of the liberals affirm that workers should freely express their political opinions at work, while 79% of the conservatives hold that politics do not belong at work.

On age divisions, liberals under 45 years have 68% support for political expressions at work. In comparison, 78% of conservatives under the same age opposed the view that politics be discussed at the workplace.

Another survey conducted May 6-9 by the consult revealed that some subjects are more divisive than others. 43% of workers said national politics and police brutality are relevant issues to discuss at work, while 44% said they were inappropriate subjects.

In the meantime, these diverse views will cost Basecamp software company roughly one-third of its workforce as twenty plans to resign due to its policy to ban political discussion at work. This reaction is comparable to the fallout from Coinbase's ban to promote a non-partisan culture in September, which led to 60 staff, or 5% of its workforce, quitting the cryptocurrency exchange company.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Company Same Cryptocurrency May September From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports touch $ 21 bln in last 10 month ..

24 seconds ago

Farooq boosted AJK as self supported in Hydro powe ..

25 seconds ago

India says Twitter undermining law over opposition ..

27 seconds ago

Iran sentences activist to 30 months jail, floggin ..

28 seconds ago

MRS Cell handed over to Finance Department

30 seconds ago

Difficult to Find Logic in West's Current Stance o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.