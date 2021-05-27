Estimated 52% of US Workers Support Right to Discuss Politics at Work - Consultancy

More than half of US workers believe that they should be allowed to talk about politics at work, Morning Consult said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) More than half of US workers believe that they should be allowed to talk about politics at work, Morning Consult said on Thursday.

The survey comes after the decision by the US software producing company Basecamp to ban staff from discussing sociopolitics in the workplace, which triggered a round of resignations and provoked a mixed reaction outside the company. The sociopolitical discussion is a delicate one for businesses. According to the poll conducted among 1,000 American adults by the consultancy, over 52% of working Americans believe employees should freely express political opinions in the workplace. At the same time, 75% of workers hold that political discussions do not belong in the workplace.

Based on party affiliations, 64% of the liberals affirm that workers should freely express their political opinions at work, while 79% of the conservatives hold that politics do not belong at work.

On age divisions, liberals under 45 years have 68% support for political expressions at work. In comparison, 78% of conservatives under the same age opposed the view that politics be discussed at the workplace.

Another survey conducted May 6-9 by the consult revealed that some subjects are more divisive than others. 43% of workers said national politics and police brutality are relevant issues to discuss at work, while 44% said they were inappropriate subjects.

In the meantime, these diverse views will cost Basecamp software company roughly one-third of its workforce as twenty plans to resign due to its policy to ban political discussion at work. This reaction is comparable to the fallout from Coinbase's ban to promote a non-partisan culture in September, which led to 60 staff, or 5% of its workforce, quitting the cryptocurrency exchange company.