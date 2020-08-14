Estonia Adds 4 European Countries to Mandatory Quarantine List - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Estonian Foreign Ministry has announced on Friday that individuals traveling from Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, and Ireland will be required to spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival, widening a mandatory quarantine list that includes 19 more European countries.

Tallinn has introduced the mandatory two-week quarantine period for countries that have a coronavirus infection rate above 16 per 100,000, in line with the European Union's benchmark. The list includes countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, France, and Austria.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, and 7 other European nations do not require to quarantine themselves after arriving in Estonia, the ministry confirmed.

Since the start of the global pandemic, the Estonian Ministry of Health has registered 2,117 positive tests for the coronavirus disease, and three new cases were reported on Friday. Estonia's coronavirus disease death toll currently stands at 63.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Juri Ratas urged Estonian citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to social distancing guidelines as a spike in cases was observed, which saw 22 new positive tests registered in a single day on August 5.