Estonia Administers More Than 10,000 Coronavirus Vaccines in 2 Weeks - Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) More than 10,000 people in Estonia have received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the country's Ministry of Social Affairs said Saturday.

"In the first two weeks, 10,197 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia with the first dose of vaccine. Vaccinations have been performed in a total of one hundred health care and welfare institutions across Estonia," the ministry said in a posy on its website.

Over 100 health care institutions have administered the vaccines, including 71 family medicine centers and 21 hospitals, the ministry said.

Although the vaccine deliveries have been slower than expected, about 30 percent of nursing home residents and priority staff have now been vaccinated, Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik said in the statement.

Two shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on either side of the New Year delivered 9,750 doses of the vaccine each, according to the government's data. Overall, the government has reserved over 600,000 doses of the vaccine.

Kiik had earlier said that the country expects to receive some 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, while larger quantities will be delivered in the second half of the year.