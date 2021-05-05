Estonia Allocates $90,000 in Aid to COVID-Stricken India - Foreign Minister

Estonia has earmarked 75,000 euros (nearly $90,000) to India to help it contain the spread of COVID-19, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Estonia has earmarked 75,000 Euros (nearly $90,000) to India to help it contain the spread of COVID-19, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Wednesday.

"Estonia also decided to support India with an additional 75,000 because it is important to help those in need. India is an important partner for Estonia, and this year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Liimets said, as cited by her office.

According to the ministry, Estonia's aid will be sent through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which is working closely with the Indian Red Cross Society to provide "timely assistance that meets the needs on the ground."

Liimets specified that the allocation comes as the Indian government faces "a concerning" epidemiological situation with "the rapid increase of infections," which put its healthcare system under major pressure.

Moreover, the country is experiencing shortages of medical equipment, liquid oxygen, and staff.

Notably, the Indian Interior Ministry banned the use of oxygen in the country for non-medical purposes.

The diplomat also mentioned the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which the bloc mobilized to respond to the infections spike in India. The strategy is led by the European Commission and designed to coordinate efforts of the EU nations to provide emergency response to related situations within and outside the bloc.

Multiple countries offered assisting India with medicine, medical equipment, and oxygen generators.

India has the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases detected in the world. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, over 20.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country. Over 16.9 million people have recovered and more than 226,000 people have died.