Estonia Announces Quarantine For Travelers From 10 European Countries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Estonia Announces Quarantine for Travelers From 10 European Countries

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Estonia's Foreign Ministry said Friday that arrivals from 10 European countries would be quarantined starting July 20, in a new coronavirus response guideline updated biweekly.

"A two-week mandatory self-isolation applies to people arriving in Estonia from Sweden, Portugal, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Spain, San Marino and Andorra," the press release read.

The Baltic nation, which has confirmed a total of 2,020 cases, reviews the list of countries exempted from the entry ban based on the rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Passengers coming from 23 other European countries will not have to self-isolate. They are Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

From the list of non-EU countries, traveling to Estonia is possible from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

