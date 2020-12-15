UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Approves COVID-19 Vaccination Plan - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Estonia Approves COVID-19 Vaccination Plan - Cabinet

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Estonian government approved on Tuesday the coronavirus vaccination program, which will be voluntary and free of charge during 2021.

"In today's cabinet meeting, the Government approved the COVID-19 vaccination plan, prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs, pursuant to which, vaccination is firstly enabled for people ensuring the continuity of healthcare and social welfare services, and other risk groups," the cabinet said in a press release.

According to the vaccination program, the first to get COVID-19 vaccines will be around 30,000 healthcare workers, 25,000 employees and residents of nursing homes, 260,000 people over the age of 70 years, and people with a dangerous health condition (diabetes, obesity, chronic bronchitis, oncology patients, kidney failure and others).

Vaccination will be voluntary and free during 2021.

Estonia expects to receive a little over 2.1 million doses of vaccines from the following manufacturers: AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Jannsen Pharmaceutica NV, however, the republic is negotiating with other manufacturers as well.

Related Topics

From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

1 minute ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

46 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.