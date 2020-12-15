Estonia Approves COVID-19 Vaccination Plan - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Estonian government approved on Tuesday the coronavirus vaccination program, which will be voluntary and free of charge during 2021.

"In today's cabinet meeting, the Government approved the COVID-19 vaccination plan, prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs, pursuant to which, vaccination is firstly enabled for people ensuring the continuity of healthcare and social welfare services, and other risk groups," the cabinet said in a press release.

According to the vaccination program, the first to get COVID-19 vaccines will be around 30,000 healthcare workers, 25,000 employees and residents of nursing homes, 260,000 people over the age of 70 years, and people with a dangerous health condition (diabetes, obesity, chronic bronchitis, oncology patients, kidney failure and others).

Vaccination will be voluntary and free during 2021.

Estonia expects to receive a little over 2.1 million doses of vaccines from the following manufacturers: AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Jannsen Pharmaceutica NV, however, the republic is negotiating with other manufacturers as well.