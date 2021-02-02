Estonia Approves Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines Developed by Novavax, Valneva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Estonia on Tuesday approved a plan to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by US company Novavax and French manufacturer Valneva, Minister of Health and Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said.

Both vaccines are currently in clinical trials and their use is not yet approved by any regulator. Tallinn inked agreements with drugmakers amid severe delays in the delivery of contracted vaccine doses to the European Union by those producers that have already got authorization for their products, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

"I would like the vaccination process to progress faster, but it is affected by uncertainty on the future vaccine supply. In addition, fewer batches of vaccines are arriving than initially agreed. According to the manufacturers, problems arise both during the production and delivery phases.

To lower risks, it is reasonable to enter into contracts with different vaccine manufacturers such as Novavax and Valneva," Kiik said, as quoted by the government's press office.

Estonia plans to purchase over 290,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Novavax and 88,000 doses of Valneva's vaccine. Moreover, Tallin will procure additional 100,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

Overall, the Baltic country secured some 3.5 million doses of vaccines developed by five manufacturers, namely Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

Estonia launched the vaccination campaign simultaneously with other EU member states in late December. As of Tuesday, over 40,000 residents received a shot, and more than 11,000 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.