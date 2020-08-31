UrduPoint.com
Estonia Bans Entry To Lukashenko, Several Other Belarusian Officials - Foreign Ministry

Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:53 PM

Estonia Bans Entry to Lukashenko, Several Other Belarusian Officials - Foreign Ministry

Estonia imposed a five-year travel ban on Alexander Lukashenko and several Belarusian officials, the country's Foreign Ministry said Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Estonia imposed a five-year travel ban on Alexander Lukashenko and several Belarusian officials, the country's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Latvia announced a similar ban on 30 Belarusian officials. Lithuania was reported to consider a travel ban as well.

"The five year ban on entry to Estonia (valid between August 31, 2020 and August 30, 2025) will be applied to Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian interior minister, the justice minister, the prosecutor general, members of the presidential office, members of the Central Election Commission and law enforcement officials," the pres service of the ministry said.

