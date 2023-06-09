MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Estonia has banned Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia from entering the country, as well as other 57 people, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Today, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reimposed the Magnitsky list, which bans 58 people from entering Estonia, including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and nine people who persecuted and imprisoned (Russian opposition) human rights advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia)," the statement said.

The minister explains the decision to bar entry to Patriarch Kirill by the support of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"Patriarch Kirill is one of the greatest adherents and proponents of Putin's ideology... It was about time he was blacklisted. He has justified and abetted the war against Ukraine," the minister's statement was published by the ministry.