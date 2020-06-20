Estonia Becomes Associate Member of CERN Nuclear Research Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas signed an agreement admitting Estonia to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) as an associate member en route to acquiring full membership in two to five years, the country's government said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, on behalf of the Republic of Estonia, Prime Minister Juri Ratas signed the agreement with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), thereby making Estonia an associate member of the prestigious research organization," the statement read.

According to Ratas, as quoted in the statement, membership in the organization will open new opportunities for Estonian scientists and companies, particularly with regard to access to CERN's procurement and technology as well as regular exchange of lecturers and students and in-service training for science teachers.

"Estonia can share its experience in building a digital ecosystem, for example, but also in the field of data system interoperability and cyber security," Ratas was quoted as saying.

CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti signed the agreement on the organization's behalf. This was for the first time in its 66-year history that an agreement like that was signed in a virtual ceremony. The agreement will take effect once the Estonian authorities formally inform CERN that all necessary approval processes have been finalized.

Estonia applied for CERN membership in September 2018. According to the government's statement, the country will have a chance to acquire full membership in two to five years.

CERN, currently comprising 22 full members, is most well known for its flagship project of the Large Hadron Collider.