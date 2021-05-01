Estonia Cancels Quarantine for Arrivals From 7 European Nations Starting May 3

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Estonia is further easing coronavirus-related restrictions on cross-border movement, allowing arrivals from seven European countries with low COVID-19 rates to skip the mandatory 10-day quarantine starting from May 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"[Starting May 3,] The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days: Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom," the ministry said in a press release.

People arriving from other European countries will still need to undergo a quarantine, the ministry said, noting that the entry restriction also applies to passengers from the Vatican, where the infection rate is zero, as they will travel to Estonia through Italy.

The quarantine is not mandatory for those individuals who "have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured; have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion," the ministry said.

As for the arrivals from non-European countries, non-essential trips to Estonia are allowed from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, with passengers from the last two countries being subject to mandatory quarantine.