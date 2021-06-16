HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said on Wednesday that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets had violated the country's airspace.

"Two Russian Su-35 aircraft on Tuesday entered the Estonian airspace without permission near the island Hiiumaa. The planes spent in the country's airspace less than a minute.

Their transponders were off, there were no flight plans and no two-way radio communication with Estonia's aviation service," the EDF Headquarters said in a statement.

Tallinn summoned the Russian charge d'affaires and presented him a note of protest on Wednesday, according to the statement.

The Russian defense ministry responded to Estonia's allegation by saying that its planes always fly in accordance with international rules and do not breach other countries' borders.