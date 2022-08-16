Estonia Closes Border With Russia in Narva Over Soviet Monuments Dismantling - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Estonia has closed the border with Russia at the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing point presumably in connection with the dismantling of the monument to the T-34 tank and other Soviet memorials in Narva, news agency Delfi reported on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Estonian border guards have not let in people coming from Russia, including residents of Estonia, for several hours, the news agency said, adding that there is yet no information on when the border will open.

Earlier in the day, the Estonian government announced its decision to transfer the T-34 tank monument from Narva to the Estonian War Museum for internal security reasons. It also said that six more Soviet monuments would also be dismantled.