UrduPoint.com

Estonia Closes Border With Russia In Narva Over Soviet Monuments Dismantling - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Estonia Closes Border With Russia in Narva Over Soviet Monuments Dismantling - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Estonia has closed the border with Russia at the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing point presumably in connection with the dismantling of the monument to the T-34 tank and other Soviet memorials in Narva, news agency Delfi reported on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Estonian border guards have not let in people coming from Russia, including residents of Estonia, for several hours, the news agency said, adding that there is yet no information on when the border will open.

Earlier in the day, the Estonian government announced its decision to transfer the T-34 tank monument from Narva to the Estonian War Museum for internal security reasons. It also said that six more Soviet monuments would also be dismantled.

Related Topics

Russia Narva Estonia Tank Border From Government

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

12 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

35 minutes ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

1 hour ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

2 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

2 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.