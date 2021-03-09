UrduPoint.com
Estonia Detected Almost 580 Post-Vaccination Side Effects Last Week - Health Board

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

Estonia has confirmed almost 580 cases of post-vaccination side effects in people over last week, the country's health board said on Tuesday, as it continues the immunization campaign against the coronavirus disease

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Estonia has confirmed almost 580 cases of post-vaccination side effects in people over last week, the country's health board said on Tuesday, as it continues the immunization campaign against the coronavirus disease.

"Last week, we registered 576 side effects for COVID-19 vaccines, ten of them serious, four of which linked to the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and six - to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Of all the side effects, 510 were registered in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine, 59 - to the Pfizer/BioNTech's and seven related to the Moderna vaccine," the board said in a statement.

Among the listed severe side effects were irregular heart rate, nausea, headache and shivers, muscle spasms, fainting. Nine patients recovered without hospitalization, while one person was hospitalized with headache, stomachache and nausea.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive on December 27, Estonia has administered 150,080 vaccine doses. The country has confirmed a total of 1,785 cases of side effects, which is 1.2 percent of all vaccinations.

