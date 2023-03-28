Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Weapons at EU Expense - Reports

EU officials accuse Estonia and several other member states of cheating the Ukraine aid fund out of millions in taxpayers' money by claiming the reimbursement of obsolete weapons they donate to Kiev at a much higher price, Politico has revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) EU officials accuse Estonia and several other member states of cheating the Ukraine aid fund out of millions in taxpayers' money by claiming the reimbursement of obsolete weapons they donate to Kiev at a much higher price, Politico has revealed.

"They are sending their scraps to Ukraine and buying brand new material for themselves, financed with EU money," an EU diplomat told the publication about Estonia.

The European Union has touted its European Peace Facility as a solidarity tool designed to split the costs of military action overseas among the 27 member countries.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, France, Finland and Sweden have been funneling weapons to Ukraine in exchange for EU refunds amounting to roughly 84% of the estimated value of donated war materials.

But seven EU officials, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity, said Brussels believed the six were calculating the value of the old stock they shipped eastward based on the purchasing price of brand new weapons.

Estonia was singled out as a particularly blatant case.

"What the Estonians do is, they send old material, which is no longer in production, and then ask for reimbursement (based on the price of) modern alternatives," an official from the EU's foreign affairs and defense department said.

The six claimed up to 100% of the new purchasing price, according to the department's classified data cited by the officials, with Estonia topping the list in absolute figures. It reportedly priced its past donations to Ukraine at over 160 million Euros ($173 million), for which it was paid 134 million euros back.

The Estonian defense ministry argued, in a written response to Politico, that no rules were broken. Finland and Lithuania reportedly declined to comment on the allegations they were gaming the system.