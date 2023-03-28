UrduPoint.com

Estonia Donates 'Scraps' To Ukraine To Get New Weapons At EU Expense - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Weapons at EU Expense - Reports

EU officials accuse Estonia and several other member states of cheating the Ukraine aid fund out of millions in taxpayers' money by claiming the reimbursement of obsolete weapons they donate to Kiev at a much higher price, Politico has revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) EU officials accuse Estonia and several other member states of cheating the Ukraine aid fund out of millions in taxpayers' money by claiming the reimbursement of obsolete weapons they donate to Kiev at a much higher price, Politico has revealed.

"They are sending their scraps to Ukraine and buying brand new material for themselves, financed with EU money," an EU diplomat told the publication about Estonia.

The European Union has touted its European Peace Facility as a solidarity tool designed to split the costs of military action overseas among the 27 member countries.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, France, Finland and Sweden have been funneling weapons to Ukraine in exchange for EU refunds amounting to roughly 84% of the estimated value of donated war materials.

But seven EU officials, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity, said Brussels believed the six were calculating the value of the old stock they shipped eastward based on the purchasing price of brand new weapons.

Estonia was singled out as a particularly blatant case.

"What the Estonians do is, they send old material, which is no longer in production, and then ask for reimbursement (based on the price of) modern alternatives," an official from the EU's foreign affairs and defense department said.

The six claimed up to 100% of the new purchasing price, according to the department's classified data cited by the officials, with Estonia topping the list in absolute figures. It reportedly priced its past donations to Ukraine at over 160 million Euros ($173 million), for which it was paid 134 million euros back.

The Estonian defense ministry argued, in a written response to Politico, that no rules were broken. Finland and Lithuania reportedly declined to comment on the allegations they were gaming the system.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine France European Union Brussels Split Kiev Price Estonia Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Money From Million

Recent Stories

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK st ..

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK students signed

10 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in U ..

Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubl ..

Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing in 2035 - Finance ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next ..

EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Normalization ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cros ..

Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cross-border movement of monthly 3 ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profi ..

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.