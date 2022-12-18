HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Estonia ended up the world's only country spending over 1% of its GDP on assistance to Ukraine, Estonian daily Postimees reported on Saturday, citing statistics portal Statista.

Estonia tops the rating with 1.

1% of GDP deployed to assist Ukraine, followed by Latvia and Poland, which contributed 0.93% and 0.5% of their GDP to this end, the report said.

The list continues with Lithuania (0.46%), Norway (0.34%), the United Kingdom (0.26%), the Czech Republic (0.24%), Canada (0.23%) and the United States (0.23%).

The newspaper noted that the US, "despite its generosity," takes the ninth place in the rating of Ukrainian donors per GDP.