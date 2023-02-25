UrduPoint.com

Estonia, EU, NATO Discuss Joint Purchase Of Shells Worth $4.2Bln For Ukraine - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas have discussed the possibility of a joint purchase of artillery shells worth $4.2 billion for Ukraine, the Estonian government said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Von der Leyen and Stoltenberg arrived in Tallinn to take part in the celebration of the 105th anniversary of Estonian independence.

"Prime Minister Kallas' proposal for a joint and rapid procurement of one million artillery shells for Ukraine for the value of four billion Euros ($4.2 billion) was also discussed at the meeting," a statement read.

During the meeting, Kallas also said that European countries must ensure that their defense enterprises produce enough weapons to meet the standards of the changed security situation.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

Estonia's total military assistance to Ukraine currently stands at 370 million euros. In January, the country announced a record-breaking aid package to Kiev worth over 100 million euros, which includes dozens of 155-millimeter caliber FH-70 and 122-millimeter caliber D-30 howitzers, thousands of 155-millimeter caliber artillery shells, and hundreds of M2 Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers with ammunition. Tallinn also pledged to continue training Ukrainian troops in the use of weapons.

