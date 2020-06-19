UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Expands Defense Cooperation With Switzerland - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Estonia and Switzerland have signed an agreement that expands military cooperation between two countries, the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Minister of Defence Juri Luik signed an agreement with the Secretary General of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and sports (DDPS) of the Swiss Confederation, with which a legal basis will be established for bilateral co-operation in the field of military training. According to Minister of Defence Juri Luik, the agreement provides an opportunity to co-operate extensively to a much greater extent than before," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Luik, two countries have been maintaining defense cooperation since Estonia's gaining independence in 1991.

This is not the first cooperation agreement of that kind between the countries. In 2017, Tallinn and Bern concluded an agreement on sharing classified information, which entered force on February 1, 2018.

