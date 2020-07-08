UrduPoint.com
Estonia Expects European Commission To Further Assess Belarusian NPP Safety - Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Estonia expects from the European Commission an additional safety assessment of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built in the town of Astravets in the northwestern Grodno region that borders Lithuania and Poland, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said on Wednesday following the commission's meeting earlier this week.

According to the minister, during the Tuesday meeting, the European Commission made a compromise proposal regarding the Belarusian NPP that recommends stricter safety measures but does not exclude the further purchasing of electricity from third countries.

"The contents of the compromise proposal are largely that the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG) should do a further assessment of Astravyets power plant," Aas said, as quoted by the country's ERR broadcaster.

According to the minister, the Belarusian NPP's safety and conditions for the possibility of buying electricity from third countries are being discussed now.

The Belarusian NPP is currently under construction in the town of Astravets, which is located 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the border with Lithuania, and, according to Vilnius, the NPP is a national security threat to the Baltic country. Minsk, in turn, says it guarantees that the nuclear power plant will meet the highest safety standards.

