Estonia Expects Over 52,000 Vaccine Doses This Week as COVID-19 Resurges

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Estonia is set to receive over 52,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna coronavirus vaccines this week, the department of health said on Monday amid COVID-19 resurgence.

"This week, 14,040 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 31,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Estonia," the department said.

The Baltic nation embarked on coronavirus vaccination on December 27. As of Monday morning, 102,417 or 7.7 percent of the population have been inoculated against COVID-19, with 43,975 of them having already received both shots.

Estonia is currently witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. From March 1-7, the country registered a total of 9,427 infections, marking the highest weekly figure since the onset of the pandemic.

In total, the country has confirmed over 76,000 coronavirus cases, including 667 deaths.