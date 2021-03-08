UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Expects Over 52,000 Vaccine Doses This Week As COVID-19 Resurges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Estonia Expects Over 52,000 Vaccine Doses This Week as COVID-19 Resurges

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Estonia is set to receive over 52,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna coronavirus vaccines this week, the department of health said on Monday amid COVID-19 resurgence.

"This week, 14,040 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 31,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Estonia," the department said.

The Baltic nation embarked on coronavirus vaccination on December 27. As of Monday morning, 102,417 or 7.7 percent of the population have been inoculated against COVID-19, with 43,975 of them having already received both shots.

Estonia is currently witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. From March 1-7, the country registered a total of 9,427 infections, marking the highest weekly figure since the onset of the pandemic.

In total, the country has confirmed over 76,000 coronavirus cases, including 667 deaths.

Related Topics

Estonia March December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

3 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

7 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

17 minutes ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

35 minutes ago

Iran has never talked with U.S. over nuke deal

3 minutes ago

UK Launches G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.