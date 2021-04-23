UrduPoint.com
Estonia Expels One Russian Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:58 PM

Estonia has decided to expel one Russian diplomat from the country as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Estonia has decided to expel one Russian diplomat from the country as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Today Estonia expelled a #Russian diplomat in solidarity with the #Czech Republic following the 2014 explosion in #Vrbetice. Such Russia's action violates international law, undermines European security & stability and is unacceptable," the ministry tweeted.

