Estonia Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency Until May 17 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Estonia Extends Coronavirus State of Emergency Until May 17 - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Estonia extends a state of emergency, which was imposed in the Baltic country due to the coronavirus outbreak, until May 17, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Friday.

On March 12, the authorities declared a state of emergency, which was set to last until May 1. As a result, schools, museums, gyms, sports clubs, swimming pools, daycares and movie theaters have been closed.

"We have seen in the last two weeks the number of new cases of infection and hospitalisations decline, and we have clearly reached the peak.

This week, the Government presented a draft exit strategy, which we hope will be approved next week. Then we can also begin to ease the restrictions gradually if the medical situation permits. However, since the exit will not take place overnight, but in stages and carefully, we have decided today to extend the emergency situation until the end of the day of May 17," Ratas said in a press release.

Estonia has so far confirmed 1,605 COVID-19 cases and 46 coronavirus-related deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the Baltic country registered 16 new cases.

