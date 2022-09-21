Estonia Fears Surge in Number of Ukrainian Refugees as Winter Coming - Deputy Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The number of Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in Estonia may increase significantly in the coming months, as the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine is seriously damaged and unsuitable to survive the looming cold winter, Veiko Kommusaar, deputy chancellor of the interior ministry, said on Tuesday.

"If today we have accepted and granted temporary protection to slightly more than 35,000 people due to the combination of these bad circumstances, we consider it quite likely that 45,000 people may have received temporary protection in Estonia by the end of January," Kommusaar said in an interview with Estonian broadcaster ERR.

Kommusaar assumed that the number of recipients of temporary protection may increase to over 50,000 people, with those refugees who do not seek help from the state will be added to them.

Currently, there are about 15,000 such refugees in Estonia.

According to Kommusaar, the cold winter will certainly play a role in this issue, as well as in how quickly it will be possible to restore communication and heating in the districts.

On August 8, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, reported that 7.6 million Ukrainian nationals had entered the EU from Ukraine and Moldova since the beginning of Russia's special operation in February and 4.7 million Ukrainians had been recorded exiting the EU toward Ukraine during the same period.