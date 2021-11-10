Estonia, France, Ireland Ask UNSC to Discuss Poland-Belarus Border Crisis - Source

Estonia, France and Ireland have requested the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting on Thursday to address the situation with migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, a source at UNSC told RIA Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Estonia, France and Ireland have requested the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting on Thursday to address the situation with migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, a source at UNSC told RIA Novosti.

"Wanted to alert you that Estonia, together with France and Ireland asked for an AOB (Any Other business) on the recent developments in Belarus for tomorrow," the source said on Wednesday.